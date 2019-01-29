India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and team have a great chance to win the World Cup - Harbhajan Singh

After India’s dominating performance in New Zealand, Harbhajan Singh believes that the side has a great chance to win the World Cup. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian side has been ruthless in the three matches so far, and this has prompted optimism from Harbhajan.

“India are playing different combinations in different conditions and it’s all working. It’s a good headache to have. Virat Kohli will be happy that India have a great chance to win the World Cup. Hope every player stays fit. These are great signs for Indian cricket,” he told India Today.

The Chennai Super Kings player also said that irrespective of the opponents, this current Indian team has been brilliant and seem to have all bases covered which is the reason why they have been ruthless so far.

“This current New Zealand are definitely a better team than Australia but don’t forget how well India played. Sometimes, we look to the other teams play well and we forget how good our own team is and that no team can stand in front of our team. It is great to see the way our team is playing. Everyone is in form,” he added.

Mohammed Shami, who has already picked up 2 man of the match awards in the three matches so far, has been brilliant with the white new ball and the off-spinner believes he will be crucial in English conditions.

“I would like to talk about Mohammed Shami. He has been phenomenal, he is someone who India will need at the World Cup and it is so good to see him picking up those wickets and winning the man-of-the-match,” Harbhajan said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 10:52 IST