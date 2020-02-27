India vs New Zealand: ‘We’re ready for him’ - Tom Latham reveals Kiwi plans to tackle Virat Kohli

cricket

Virat Kohli is not seeing his best days in the ongoing tour of New Zealand with his batting performance not being up to his remarkable level. The India captain has played nine innings so far across formats in New Zealand, in which he has managed just 201 runs. Kohli was dismissed for 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington, which his side lost by 10 wickets. Now, ahead of 2nd Test, which will begin from Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham revealed how Kiwis are planning to tackle Kohli.

“When Virat comes out to bat we will be ready. He is a quality player and there is a reason why he is up around that No 1 rank for such a period of time,” Latham said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“He has done it for long time and done it in all conditions. If the surface is conducive to sideways movement we will try and exploit that,” Latham added.

The right-hander further said that return of left-arm seamer Neil Wagner, who was injured during the first Test, will boost Kiwi’s bowling attack. “I haven’t yet seen him but when he rocks up for training he will be absolutely fizzing up to get going and obviously he will be raring to go. He is been a quality performer for a number of years for us,” Latham said.

He added that the bounce on Hagley Oval surface will further give Wagner an advantage. “It’s something that Neil has obviously been so good at for so long and he is second to none in terms of accuracy. He is a short guy and that makes him harder to play. If the surface is up for that plan he will be looking to go round with that,” he said.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

