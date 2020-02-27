ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: 16-year-old Shafali Verma scripts record after New Zealand blitz

cricket

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:53 IST

Young opener Shafali Verma scripted a T20I record after her quick-fire innings helped India edge New Zealand by four runs in their group A clash in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday. Following this thrilling victory, India became the first team to enter semi-finals as this was their third win on the trot in the tournament.

Also Read: Shafali, spinners shine as India beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals

In three innings, Shafali has scored 114 runs in the tournament, including 11 boundaries and eight sixes — the latter is the highest so far. Her strike-rate is 172.7 after three innings, which is also the best in the competition.

Overall, Shafali’s strike-rate reads 147.97 and she now holds the record for highest strike-rate in women’s T20Is (minimum 200 runs scored). South Africa’s Chloe Tyron and Australia’s Alyssa Healy complete the top three list.ICC took note of this Shafali record and took to social media to laud her.

She's 16 ...



Let that sink in.



🌟 https://t.co/YP6ri8NmXt — ICC (@ICC) February 27, 2020

Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand in the crucial group A match with Shafali top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

Also Read: Shafali Verma: Batting with a licence to thrill

India, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six and register their third successive win in the tournament. With this win, India topped Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outing.

Brief Score:

India women: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 46; Amelia Kerr 2/21).New Zealand women: 129 for six in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 34 not out; Shikha Pandey 1/21).

((With agency inputs))