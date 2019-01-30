India vs New Zealand: What keeps them fit? Young brigade reveals on Chahal TV

Ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand, Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with the youngsters of the Indian team - Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav, in an episode of Chahal TV. The Men in Blue had just finished a training session in the gym. Shubman Gill spoke about how he maintains his fitness even after travelling periodically.

“I maintain myself through the training programs given to us. Our training is going on very well. I am felling very good being with the team,” said Gill.

Khaleel Ahmed expressed what motivates him to maintain his fitness, even when he is not in the eleven.

“There are ODI matches coming up and I could get a chance to play anytime. So I have to keep myself fit at all times. Workout should be a habit. I get motivated from inside,” said Khaleel.

Kuldeep Yadav said that the youngsters get motivated when the seniors work hard on their game and fitness.

“The seniors motivate the youngsters a lot. When seniors such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav work hard, then even we get motivated,” said Kuldeep.

India take on New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday. They clinched the series after taking a 3-0 lead after a victory in the third ODI.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:54 IST