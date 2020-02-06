India vs New Zealand: ‘You have to give him time’ - Yuvraj Singh backs all-rounder to challenge for Hardik Pandya’s spot

cricket

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:46 IST

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh feels young all-rounder Shivam Dube should be given time to put up consistent performances for ‘Men in Blue’. Dube has came under immense scrutiny following his indifferent performances with both bat and ball in team’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. He gave away 34 runs in one over in the fifth and final T20I of the series, which invited the wrath of fans on social media.

Also Read: ‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour

Yuvraj, however, feels Dube is a talented cricketer and should be given time to play his natural game on the international arena. The hero of India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign also stated that first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be coming back into the team following a lengthy spell out due to injury, so it is not guaranteed that he will start performing from the word go.

“Shivam Dube I think is a good talent, but you have to give him time,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Sports360. “Hardik is coming back from a back injury, and bowling fast after a back injury is going to be tough. So I don’t know how Hardik will turn out.

“Looking at Dube, you have to give the guy a bit of time and we will see in the future who comes out with the consistent performances.”

Also Read: MSK Prasad has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

Dube has so far featured in 13 T20Is for India and has mustered just 105 runs. He has played nine innings and his highest score is 54. With the ball. he has scalped just 5 wickets at an economy rate of 10.04. Dube was touted to be India’s replacement for Hardik but so far, he has shown just glimpses of it in his inconsistent short international career.