India vs New Zealand: 34 runs in an over - Shivam Dube scripts unwanted T20I record

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:11 IST

Shivam Dube may have made a name for himself with his bat but when it comes to bowling, the youngster has not quite shown the same prowess. Although Dube holds the all-rounder’s spot in the Indian cricket team, his bowling figures are not something that will make his captain quite happy. During the fifth T20I encounter between India and New Zealand, he was taken to task by Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor in the tenth over where he ended up conceding 34 runs. This was the most runs conceded by an India bowler when it comes to T20Is and the second most overall just behind Stuart Broad who was slammed for six sixes in the same over by Yuvraj Singh in 2007.

Seifert slammed Dube for two sixes in the first two balls - first through mid-wicket and the second one over the deep square fielder. The third ball took a thick inside edge and ran to the boundary to further pile on Dube’s misery.

Seifert took a single off the next ball but there was no respite as Ross Taylor scored a boundary off the very next delivery which was also a no-ball. The next two balls were once again half volleys and Taylor treated it with his usual aggression as they went sailing over the boundary line and the total runs conceded came up to 34 runs.

However, a dramatic New Zealand collapse in which six wickets fell for 25 runs gave India a seven-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 at Mount Maunganui on Sunday to sweep the series.

Jasprit Bumrah led the rout to finish with the impressive figures of three for 12 off his four overs.

New Zealand had looked on track to get a consolation win with senior batsman Ross Taylor, celebrating his 100th Twenty20 international, leading the chase to reel in India’s 163 for three.

Taylor made 53 and Tim Seifert an even 50 as they put on 99 for the fourth wicket.

With 45 balls remaining, New Zealand were three for 116 and needed 48 to win, but when Seifert went for 50 India reasserted their dominance.

By the start of the last over New Zealand had been reduced to nine for 143 and although Ish Sodhi belted two sixes India retained control.

The tourists’ celebrations however were mixed with concern for Rohit Sharma who was unbeaten on 60 when he was forced to retire hurt with a calf injury.

New Zealand made a disastrous start to their run chase losing three for 17 off the first 20 deliveries.

Martin Guptill was given out lbw to Bumrah in the second over and walked without seeking a review while replays showed the ball would have gone over the stumps.

Colin Munro was bowled by Washington Sundar in the next over and six balls later Tom Bruce was run out without scoring.

Taylor and Seifert set about restoring the innings and when they smacked 34 off Dube in the 10th over -- with two sixes and a four each, plus a single for Seifert and an extra run from a no ball -- the momentum was firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

But Seifert’s dismissal triggered a collapse that New Zealand could not recover from.

Sharma was India’s stand-in captain with Virat Kohli rested after leading his side to victory in the first four matches.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India lost Sanju Samson for two in the second over.

Sharma put on 88 with KL Rahul (45) for the second wicket and had added 42 with Shreyas Iyer before he was injured.

Iyer was unbeaten on 33 at the close with Manish Pandey on 11.

The teams start the first of a three-match one-day international series in Hamilton on Wednesday.

(WIth agency inputs)