India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 Live Updates: Indians strike, Chahal sends back Imam

17:34 hrs IST MS Dhoni does it with the DRS Once again it is that man who encourages Rohit Sharma to go for the review and Chahal gets his first wicket here. Imam walks back for 10 as the DRS shows that the ball from Chahal is hitting the leg stump. The on-field umpire was not in favour of giving that out, but Rohit went up after MSD shook his head. The score reads 24/1 after 8 overs.





17:30 hrs IST Pak openers struggling Imam and Fakhar have been looking to take the attack to the Indian bowlers here, but the duo of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah have bowled a very tight line here and have hardly offered them any free delivery here. This is good first up from the Indians in this crunch encounter.





17:20 hrs IST Bhuvi comes back well Having started off rustily in the first over, Bhuvi has come back strongly here as he is keeping the Pakistan batsmen under check here. They are looking for the bad balls, but there have been very few bad balls here from the Indian pace spearhead. The Indian bowlers will now want a wicket in this crunch encounter.





17:10 IST Bumrah starts with a maiden Bumrah has bowled a good line here and he has by far been the most impressive bowler for India in recent times with both the red and white ball. Bumrah has managed to hit the right areas and make the batsmen work their way for runs and here the Pakistan openers happily play him out as they want to start well and set a good foundation here.





17:05 hrs IST Bhuvi looking rusty Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with a wide and continues to bowl mostly on and outside the leg stump. This is not the line that he generally bowls and Rohit will want his key bowler to hit the right length at the earliest here as the pressure is bound to be high in an India-Pakistan clash. The score reads 7/0 after the first over.





16:55 hrs IST Sarfraz asks boys to rise to challenge Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed: “We would like to bat. It’s a used pitch. Looks like a flat wicket so we would like to put a good score on the board today. Amir will play today, and Fakhar has been asked to dig in there and hopefully he can be more steady if he can spend more time out in the middle. Shadab is in for Haris and Amir is in for Usman Shenwari. We need to perform well in all three departments and today’s performance is crucial for all of us. We will try to score over 250 and defend the score.”





16:50 hrs IST Rohit wants boys to keep it simple India skipper Rohit Sharma: “If we continue to bowl the way we have, and today will be no different. If we can repeat the feats of the last two games, I’ll be a happy captain. I don’t think about stats when I play (about India’s chances improving when he scores a 50). It’s important for me to get my team off to a good start. That’s my job. That’s the role I play. It is important to not lose early wickets, and if the runs come for me then that is in the best interest of the team. I’m happy with the wrist spinners. They went wicketless in the last game but they know what they’re doing, they know what is expected of them in the middle overs. They’re still learning, and they know what is expected of them. It is important to come out with some good tactical nous when the batsmen go after them in the middle overs. They have done it in the past a lot of times, and a few off-games doesn’t mean they are bad bowlers. Sometimes the opposition has to be appreciated for the way they play Chahal and Kuldeep, especially given the fact that batsmen try to read them off the hand - what with all the technology and slow-motion videos available. We’re going in with the same team today.”





16:40 hrs IST PLAYING XIs Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi





16:30 hrs IST Pakistan win toss, will bat Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed wins the toss and decides to have a bat first. He feels that the team would be more comfortable batting first and putting a good score on the board. Rohit wants the boys to chase well and put in a good effort here. Rohit is happy with the way the boys have performed so far in the tournament. Wants the boys to just keep calm and continue being clinical in their effort.





16:20 hrs IST PITCH REPORT Sunil Gavaskar: “The last time India played Pakistan here, it was an easy win for India. It’s a similar track. The ball was coming on to the bat, albeit a little slowly. The Indian spinners used it to good effect, to slow it off the pitch. For Pakistan, having done well chasing against Afghanistan, might want to field first. The pitch may open a few little cracks later and it may be good for the spinners later on. In general though, it will be certainly a graveyard for the bowlers, and they have to bowl stump to stump to have any chance of getting a wicket. The batsmen, if they get stuck in, it’s certainly a pitch made for them.”





16:10 hrs IST Gavaskar warns Rohit and boys While Pakistan have looked good only in patches, Gavaskar feels they will come back strongly against India. “Pakistan’s narrow win over Afghanistan will give them great heart, because narrow wins show the team’s character and determination to do well. What they will want is a better start to their innings for against both India and Afghanistan they didn’t get that. Maybe after two failures, Fakhar Zaman will come good on Sunday. That will certainly be a new challenge for India. Shoaib Malik has shown what experience can do and if the Pakistanis stitch a big partnership then India may have to work harder than they have so far. It’s an India versus Pakistan encounter and as we all know nobody can ever predict the result,” he said.



