India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match the least-hyped, most tainted IND vs PAK clash ever; BCCI under severe pressure

It's time for another India vs Pakistan clash, yet the mood surrounding it feels far from festive. The nation is still haunted by the cowardly and tragic events that unfolded in Pahalgam just five months ago, and in times as grim as these, cricket naturally takes a back seat. And rightly so. Still, the pressures of broadcasters, cricket boards, and other influential bodies have ensured that, despite public anger, widespread outrage, and even the cancellation of two Indo-Pak fixtures at the World Championship of Legends, the Asia Cup 2025 will once again stage the mother of all battles, in the hope of reigniting a rivalry that once stood as the fiercest in world cricket. Rashid Khan sat between Salman Agha, left, and Suryakumar Yadav, right(AFP)

However, given the circumstances, Sunday's anticipated blockbuster could well fizzle out into a whimper, with the public sentiment still raw and emotions running high. The dark shadow over this contest isn't just from the Pahalgam attacks. It also stems from what followed: Operation Sindoor and the retaliatory air strikes across the border. The fact that all of this unfolded less than six months ago only deepens the unease. Yet, with the Sports Ministry's green light, the India-Pakistan clash has been cleared to proceed. But on Sunday, don't be surprised if swathes of seats at the Dubai International Stadium remain empty, if television ratings tumble, or if this turns out to be the most subdued India-Pakistan match in history. In short, expect the unexpected.

The spark generated in April has only grown stronger, fanned by controversy. Even after the Indian government cleared the match, a petition to boycott it was filed in the Supreme Court, only to be dismissed. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi is back to his familiar antics, taking digs at India and its cricketers. Some of his former teammates have shown respect for the Indian side and its chances in the Asia Cup, but the majority prefer to stay silent.

Clearly, there's a larger picture. India and Pakistan could potentially meet three times in this tournament before clashing again in next year's T20 World Cup on Indian soil. Still, with the Asia Cup struggling to generate its usual hype, the shifting winds around this rivalry may harm the tournament more than help it. Reports suggest that ticket sales have already taken a hit, according to the ECB, and with certain social media handles refusing to cover the match, pressure continues to mount on the BCCI through no fault of its own.

No star power

Beyond the emotional backdrop, the lack of star power further dulls the edge of this contest. With no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, or Mohammad Rizwan, the stage is missing its biggest names. Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi can only do so much. That's what makes the situation sting even more: what could have been the launchpad for the next generation of Indo-Pak rivalry will instead be overshadowed by collective memory. Even the absence of a sponsor for the Indian team speaks volumes; no major brand is willing to risk public wrath by associating with a side taking the field against Pakistan.

Tension is already in the air. The handshake episode between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha has only added to the long list of Indo-Pak flashpoints. While reports suggest that, away from the stage, SKY and Salman shared cordial terms, with the India skipper even meeting PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, sparking its share of online outrage. Even during the Asia Cup press conference, Sanjay Manjrekar tried to stoke the rivalry further, asking Suryakumar if he had a message for Pakistan. SKY's clever response defused it, but at the end of the day, these are players, not policymakers. For them, country comes first; the boards and governments dictate the rest.

The buildup to Sunday feels almost non-existent. Normally, India vs Pakistan is the undisputed showpiece, no matter the tournament. An Asia Cup clash between the two could, under ordinary circumstances, outshine even a World Cup or Champions Trophy fixture. But these are far from ordinary times. Bilateral cricket remains out of the question, and for the first time, even meeting Pakistan in a multi-nation tournament makes one pause and wonder.