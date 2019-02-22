India vs Pakistan: BCCI’s letter to ICC regarding Pulwama attack - Full text

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar and CEO David Richardson and asked the international council to take note of the sentiments in India after the Pulwama attack wherein 40 CRPF officials were killed by a suicide bomber.

In the letter, accessed by Hindustan Times, CEO Rahul Johri wrote that the reason for the letter to ICC was to address the concerns and sentiments of the BCCI.

Also Read: BCCI writes to ICC about concern over Pulwama attack, no decision yet on Ind-Pak tie

“This communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI’s concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel.

“In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” he wrote.

He also said that the member countries must sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.

“Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates,” he wrote.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri on whether India should play Pakistan in World Cup or not

The CEO also spoke about providing the team quality security. “The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup. The BCCI reserves all its rights and entitlements in this regard,” he signed off.

The decision on the India-Pakistan match at the World Cup stands with the government.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:00 IST