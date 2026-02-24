Edit Profile
    India vs Pakistan clash set for June 14 as ICC unveils full fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

    Featuring 12 teams, the biggest field in the tournament’s history, the event marks the 10th edition of the competition.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:23 PM IST
    Written by Aratrick Mondal
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the Women’s 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England. Featuring 12 teams, the biggest field in the tournament’s history, the event marks the 10th edition of the competition.

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on June 12
    Hosts England will kick off proceedings against Sri Lanka on June 12 at Edgbaston, while the final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.

    India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.

    Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to seal qualification through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month. The Netherlands will be making their T20 World Cup debut. The quartet join defending champions New Zealand, inaugural winners England (2009), 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI World Cup holders India, and six-time champions Australia.

    India are grouped with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group A, while Group B comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies.

    “The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the lead-up to this premier global sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

    Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)

    Friday, June 12

    England v Sri Lanka — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST

    Saturday, June 13

    Scotland v Ireland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST

    Australia v South Africa — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

    West Indies v New Zealand — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

    Sunday, June 14

    Bangladesh v Netherlands — Edgbaston — 15:00 IST

    India v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 19:00 IST

    Tuesday, June 16

    New Zealand v Sri Lanka — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST

    England v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

    Wednesday, June 17

    Australia v Bangladesh — Headingley — 15:00 IST

    India v Netherlands — Headingley — 19:00 IST

    South Africa v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST

    Thursday, June 18

    West Indies v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST

    Friday, June 19

    New Zealand v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

    Saturday, June 20

    Australia v Netherlands — Hampshire Bowl — 15:00 IST

    Pakistan v Bangladesh — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST

    England v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST

    Sunday, June 21

    West Indies v Sri Lanka — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

    South Africa v India — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

    Tuesday, June 23

    New Zealand v Scotland — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

    Sri Lanka v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST

    Australia v Pakistan — Headingley — 23:00 IST

    Wednesday, June 24

    England v West Indies — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST

    Thursday, June 25

    India v Bangladesh — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

    South Africa v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 23:00 IST

    Friday, June 26

    Sri Lanka v Scotland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST

    Saturday, June 27

    Pakistan v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

    West Indies v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST

    England v New Zealand — The Oval — 23:00 IST

    Sunday, June 28

    South Africa v Bangladesh — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST

    Australia v India — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

    Tuesday, June 30

    Semi-final 1 — The Oval — 19:00 IST

    Thursday, July 2

    Semi-final 2 — The Oval — 23:00 IST

    Sunday, July 5

    Final — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

