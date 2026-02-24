India vs Pakistan clash set for June 14 as ICC unveils full fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2026
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the Women’s 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England. Featuring 12 teams, the biggest field in the tournament’s history, the event marks the 10th edition of the competition.
Hosts England will kick off proceedings against Sri Lanka on June 12 at Edgbaston, while the final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.
India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.
Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to seal qualification through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month. The Netherlands will be making their T20 World Cup debut. The quartet join defending champions New Zealand, inaugural winners England (2009), 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI World Cup holders India, and six-time champions Australia.
India are grouped with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group A, while Group B comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies.
“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the lead-up to this premier global sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.
Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)
Friday, June 12
England v Sri Lanka — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST
Saturday, June 13
Scotland v Ireland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST
Australia v South Africa — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST
West Indies v New Zealand — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST
Sunday, June 14
Bangladesh v Netherlands — Edgbaston — 15:00 IST
India v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 19:00 IST
Tuesday, June 16
New Zealand v Sri Lanka — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST
England v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST
Wednesday, June 17
Australia v Bangladesh — Headingley — 15:00 IST
India v Netherlands — Headingley — 19:00 IST
South Africa v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST
Thursday, June 18
West Indies v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST
Friday, June 19
New Zealand v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST
Saturday, June 20
Australia v Netherlands — Hampshire Bowl — 15:00 IST
Pakistan v Bangladesh — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST
England v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST
Sunday, June 21
West Indies v Sri Lanka — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST
South Africa v India — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST
Tuesday, June 23
New Zealand v Scotland — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST
Sri Lanka v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST
Australia v Pakistan — Headingley — 23:00 IST
Wednesday, June 24
England v West Indies — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST
Thursday, June 25
India v Bangladesh — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST
South Africa v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 23:00 IST
Friday, June 26
Sri Lanka v Scotland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST
Saturday, June 27
Pakistan v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST
West Indies v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST
England v New Zealand — The Oval — 23:00 IST
Sunday, June 28
South Africa v Bangladesh — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST
Australia v India — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST
Tuesday, June 30
Semi-final 1 — The Oval — 19:00 IST
Thursday, July 2
Semi-final 2 — The Oval — 23:00 IST
Sunday, July 5
Final — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST