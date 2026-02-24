India vs Pakistan clash set for June 14 as ICC unveils full fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the Women’s 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England. Featuring 12 teams, the biggest field in the tournament’s history, the event marks the 10th edition of the competition. Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on June 12

Hosts England will kick off proceedings against Sri Lanka on June 12 at Edgbaston, while the final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.

India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to seal qualification through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month. The Netherlands will be making their T20 World Cup debut. The quartet join defending champions New Zealand, inaugural winners England (2009), 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI World Cup holders India, and six-time champions Australia.

India are grouped with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group A, while Group B comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the lead-up to this premier global sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

Full ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST) Friday, June 12 England v Sri Lanka — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST

Saturday, June 13 Scotland v Ireland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST

Australia v South Africa — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

West Indies v New Zealand — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

Sunday, June 14 Bangladesh v Netherlands — Edgbaston — 15:00 IST

India v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 19:00 IST

Tuesday, June 16 New Zealand v Sri Lanka — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST

England v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

Wednesday, June 17 Australia v Bangladesh — Headingley — 15:00 IST

India v Netherlands — Headingley — 19:00 IST

South Africa v Pakistan — Edgbaston — 23:00 IST

Thursday, June 18 West Indies v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST

Friday, June 19 New Zealand v Ireland — Hampshire Bowl — 23:00 IST

Saturday, June 20 Australia v Netherlands — Hampshire Bowl — 15:00 IST

Pakistan v Bangladesh — Hampshire Bowl — 19:00 IST

England v Scotland — Headingley — 23:00 IST

Sunday, June 21 West Indies v Sri Lanka — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

South Africa v India — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

Tuesday, June 23 New Zealand v Scotland — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

Sri Lanka v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST

Australia v Pakistan — Headingley — 23:00 IST

Wednesday, June 24 England v West Indies — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST

Thursday, June 25 India v Bangladesh — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

South Africa v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 23:00 IST

Friday, June 26 Sri Lanka v Scotland — Old Trafford Cricket Ground — 23:00 IST

Saturday, June 27 Pakistan v Netherlands — Bristol County Ground — 15:00 IST

West Indies v Ireland — Bristol County Ground — 19:00 IST

England v New Zealand — The Oval — 23:00 IST

Sunday, June 28 South Africa v Bangladesh — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 15:00 IST

Australia v India — Lord’s Cricket Ground — 19:00 IST

Tuesday, June 30 Semi-final 1 — The Oval — 19:00 IST

Thursday, July 2 Semi-final 2 — The Oval — 23:00 IST