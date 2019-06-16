India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma shatters MS Dhoni’s massive record

Rohit Sharma is no stranger to hitting massive sixes in any format of cricket and during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, he surpassed MS Dhoni to claim a massive record with the help of a maximum off Hasan Ali.

Rohit, who scored his 24th ODI ton, became the Indian cricketer with the most number of sixes in international cricket with 358 maximums - three more than teammate Dhoni (355*).

Most sixes by an Indian in international cricket -

358* Rohit Sharma

355 MS Dhoni

264 Sachin Tendulkar

251 Yuvraj Singh

247 Sourav Ganguly

243 Virender Sehwag

This was the third World Cup ton for Rohit and as a result, he is now joint third in the list of Indian batsmen with the most number of centuries in the tournament.

The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar who scored six World Cup hundreds while the second position belongs to Sourav Ganguly with four. Thanks to this knock, Rohit is at par with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and he surpassed skipper Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag who have two World Cup tons to their name.

Rohit brought up his century in 85 balls with the help of 14 fours and three massive sixes. This was his second century of this year’s World Cup and he became the 5th Indian to score 2 or more centuries in a single edition.

