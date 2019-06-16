India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma slams 24th ODI century, surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list

Rohit Sharma continued his brilliant run of form in the ICC World Cup 2019 as he slammed his 24th ODI century during India’s group stage encounter against Pakistan on Sunday. This was the third World Cup ton for Rohit and as a result, he is now joint third in the list of Indian batsmen with the most number of centuries in the tournament.

The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar who scored six World Cup hundreds while the second position belongs to Sourav Ganguly with four. Thanks to this knock, Rohit is at par with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and he surpassed skipper Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag who have two World Cup tons to their name.

Rohit brought up his century in 85 balls with the help of nine fours and three massive sixes. This was his second century of this year’s World Cup and he became the 5th Indian to score 2 or more centuries in a single edition.

Rohit had a new opening partner in the form of KL Rahul on Sunday after Dhawan was sidelined with a thumb injury suffered while making a century in a victory over champions Australia last time out.

However, he was not bothered by the change as he kept playing his natural game and was able to bring up his fifty in just 34 balls. He looked in brilliant touch against the Pakistan bowlers and he was able to bring up the milestone with a six over long-on and a cut four, off successive deliveries from recalled leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Rohit and Rahul registered multiple records to their name as the duo put together the first 100-run opening stand for India against Pakistan in World Cups.

The previous record for the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in World Cups belonged to Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The duo had stitched together a 90-run stand in Bengaluru in 1996 World Cup.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:06 IST