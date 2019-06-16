India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 57 runs away from massive ODI world record

India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of adding a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Kohli is just 57 runs away from becoming the fastest player in the history of the game to cross 11,000 run-mark in ODIs. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Kohli could’ve achieved the feat in their third World Cup group stage match against New Zealand in Nottingham, but it was called off due to rain. The swashbuckling Delhi batsman will now get a chance to do so against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the current record as he crossed the 11000-run mark in 276 innings. Ricky Ponting did so in 286 innings while Sourav Ganguly achieved it in 288 innings. Kohli will also become only the third Indian and ninth cricketer in the world to get to 11000 ODI runs after Tendulkar and Ganguly.

Kohli hammered a match-winning ton for India the last time the two teams met at the World Cup. His innings of 107 runs in 126 balls saw India posting a mammoth total of 300 runs and winning the match by 76 runs.

Kohli has played 12 ODIs against Pakistan in which he has scored 459 runs at an average of 45.90. His highest ODI score of 183 also came against the same opposition. He has scored 2 hundreds and a fifty against the arch-rivals, while maintaining a solid strike rate of 93.29.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 14:25 IST