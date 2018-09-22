India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Favourites India have no grounds for complacency as they wait to see ‘which’ Pakistan turns up in the Asia Cup here Sunday, well aware of the unpredictable arch-rivals’ penchant for surprising not just opponents but themselves, too.

India are eyeing a place in the final after three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan will look to step up their game in the Super Four match, after a scare against Afghanistan.

Here are the vital pieces of information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the Super Four match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 23, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan begin?

The match between India and Pakistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:09 IST