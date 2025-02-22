India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to come alive on Sunday as India and Pakistan face off in a blockbuster Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. The hosts, Pakistan, are in a must-win situation after losing their tournament opener against New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. India will take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Here are all the live streaming details. (Pakistan Cricket - X)

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and co-won their opening match against Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai. India looks like a well-oiled unit, and there aren't many chinks in the armour.

Pakistan are without their talisman opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, who got injured against New Zealand. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement. Babar Azam came under a lot of criticism after he played a knock of 64 off 90 balls despite Pakistan chasing more than 320 runs.

The pressure is firmly on Mohammad Rizwan and co and it needs to be seen how the Champions Trophy hosts perform under pressure.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Sunday, February 23. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be Broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be available?

India vs Pakistan, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.