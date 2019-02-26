India vs Pakistan: Still no talks on World Cup game with government - BCCI official

With the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying out strikes at Balakot, which is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, the debate has once again started on whether India should play Pakistan in their World Cup group-stage encounter in Manchester on June 16. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are yet to meet the government and take a call on the matter. Opinions are divided with some former cricketers calling for the boycott of Pakistan while others have said that India should beat them and avenge the attack in Pulwama.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a BCCI official said that there was still some time before the game and an official meeting on the matter is yet to take place.

“No, we have had no formal meeting on the matter with the Indian government. We do have some time and will take a call on the same when the time is right. Bilateral ties are already out of question and if the government feels that playing them in multi-nation events should also be stopped, the direction will be followed. But as of now, we haven’t had a talk on the World Cup encounter is all I can say,” the BCCI official said.

Interestingly, the BCCI has shot a letter to the ICC, asking them to provide proper security to the team during the World Cup, but the official said that it was nothing but surprising. “What is the relevance? Was there any attack in England? Also, to ask the ICC to sever ties with another member board for issue not even remotely concerned with cricket would be nothing but naive. For all you know, the Indian representative would end up being the only one voting in favour of the move just to support the stand of his country,” the official added.

ALSO READ: IAF air strikes across LoC: Yuzvendra Chahal applauds ‘bohot hard’ strike

Coming back to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, there were rumours that the BCCI would ask foreign players to pick between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the PSL.

Asked if there was talks of asking foreign players to pick between the IPL and other T20 leagues (namely the Pakistan Super League), the BCCI official said: “During the meeting in New Delhi last Friday, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) did propose the idea, but his proposal was shot down by the other two members. You cannot ask cricketers from other countries to get involved in these matters. They are players and their job is to play and earn a living.”

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had also made it clear that the BCCI could only decide for itself and cannot take a call for other nations.

“The BCCI had resolved at the Special General Meeting that the members participation agreement shall not be executed without the authorization of the general body of the BCCI and the BCCI reserves all its rights regarding the MPA and regarding its participation in any other multi-nation tournament or games not covered by the MPA. That answers your question,” he had said.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:15 IST