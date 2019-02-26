IAF air strikes across LoC: Yuzvendra Chahal applauds ‘bohot hard’ strike

With the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying out strikes at Balakot, which is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has lauded the effort of the IAF and took to social media to make his emotions known. The IAF carried out strikes at terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed deep across the Line of Control (LoC) on early Tuesday morning in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The IAF used Mirage 2000 fitted with laser-guided bombs to strike at the terror camps. Mirage 2000 was very successful during the Kargil war in 1999. The area where Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp was being run at Balakot is densely forested and located on a hilltop making the IAF operation very challenging that requires extreme precision.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal wrote: “Indian Air Force 🇮🇳👏 Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳”

Briefing the mediapersons following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “A large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.”

Gokhale said, “The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualty. It’s located in deep forest on a hilltop.” The camp was located at about 195 km from Islamabad and over 40 km from Muzaffarabad.

Earlier, speaking after the Pulwama attack, Chahal had said that whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup was a decision that was to be taken by the BCCI, but a message needed to be sent to those at fault.

“It’s not in our hands, if BCCI says, we will play if they say no then we won’t. I think it is high time, we need to take firm action. I am not saying all people there (Pakistan) are at fault but those who are responsible should be acted against,” Chahal had said.

“This should settle once and for all. We can’t tolerate it any longer. Every three months we get to hear about our jawans losing their lives to terrorism and we can’t keep waiting for things to happen. We have to make things happen and we should settle this face to face, even if that means aar paar ki ladaai.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:17 IST