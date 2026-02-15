India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

The T20 World Cup 2026 will light up on Sunday when the two rivals - India and Pakistan take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The build-up to the contest has been far from ideal, as for the longest timeit was not known whether the marquee Group A match would go ahead. The Government of Pakistan had initially announced that the team wouldn't be allowed to take the field. The decks were cleared for the game to go ahead just earlier this week. India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo. (AFP)

Pakistan have been in Colombo since the start of the tournament, as they will play all their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-signed agreement between the PCB, BCCI and the ICC. The side led by Salman Ali Agha is more used to the conditions, considering India landed in Colombo on Friday evening.

Both teams have won their opening two matches in the tournament and are well positioned to qualify for the Super 8s. India have a superior head-to-head record against Pakistan when it comes to the T20 World Cup, winning seven and losing one. Pakistan's lone victory came in 2021 when they stunned India by ten wickets.

Also Read: Salman Agha reveals whether India, Pakistan cricketers will shake hands during Sunday’s T20 World Cup showdown India enter the contest as prime favourites; however, anything can happen in sport and nothing can be taken for granted. Expect a cracker of a contest between the two teams in Colombo.

Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan be played? The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 15. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the first ball will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan be played? The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will telecast the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan? The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in Hindi, English and several other regional languages.

Where will live streaming be available for the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan? The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.