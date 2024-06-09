India vs Pakistan head-to-head rivalry: Familiar result or Dubai repeat as New York set stage for blockbuster spectacle

It's time for the much-awaited match of the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup. Team India is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, but both head into the match in contrasting fashion. While the Rohit Sharma-led side secured a comfortable win against Ireland in their opener on Wednesday, Pakistan succumbed to a shocking loss against the USA in Dallas, losing via Super Over, to have their World Cup campaign in tatters. India will face Pakistan on Sunday in Group A match of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan will be aiming to make a strong comeback and hope for a repeat of their heroics in Dubai three years back while for India. who put on a rather dominating show against Ireland, having only to worry about their captain, who incurred a fresh injury blow while practising on Friday, days after being struck on the forearm in the game in New York.

What is at stake for India and Pakistan in the New York clash?

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup where the USA, one of the host nations in the tournament, are surprisingly leading the points table after wins against Canada and Pakistan. The victories certainly make them favourites to make the Super 8 round of the ICC event. India, meanwhile, stand second, after having secured a win against Ireland in their opener.

Hence, a win for Pakistan could keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive and perhaps inspire them to get the better of Ireland and Canada in their final two matches to make the Super 8. However, a loss could mean a humiliating group-stage exit.

For India, a win could make them favourites to join the USA in going through to the next round of the World Cup, while a loss could hand a serious blow to their campaign ahead of matches against the co-hosts and Canada.

Head-to-head rivalry in T20I cricket:

India and Pakistan have faced each other 12 times in the international format, the first being in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, where the MS Dhoni-led side had won via bowl out. Overall, India scripted eight wins against their arch-rivals, while losing on three occasions. In their most recent face-offs, the two sides have shared two wins apiece in four encounters across Asia Cups and T20 World Cups.

Seven of their overall meetings in the format have been in the T20 World Cup, with India winning five of those matches, while one ended in a draw. Pakistan's only even win against India in the tournament's history came on October 2021, when captain Babar and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan guided the side to a record 10-wicket win in Dubai in their group-stage opener.