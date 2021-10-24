India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah five wickets away from glorious T20I feat for India

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is only five wickets away from becoming the country’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Bumrah will go past leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (63 wickets) for the record.

The 26-year-old has been India's pace spearhead across all the three formats over the past few years and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the 2021 T20 World Cup as well, where the side's campaign begins on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Incidentally, Bumrah will be making a return to T20Is after more than a year, having last appeared for the Indian team against New Zealand in a five-match bilateral series in January 2020. In the shortest format, the fast bowler has since played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, enjoying a stellar run in the 2021 edition of the tournament (21 wickets in 14 games; third-highest wicket-taker in the season).

Highest wicket-takers for India in T20Is

Player Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal 49 63 Jasprit Bumrah 50 59 Ravichandran Ashwin 46 52 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 51 50 Hardik Pandya 49 42

While the first-placed Chahal is not a part of the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, the remaining four players comprising the top-5 wicket-takers from the country (Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya) are all in the side.

Bumrah, alongside Bhuvneshwar, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur forms a four-man pace attack for India in the T20 World Cup this year.

Earlier in this year's T20 WC, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan went past former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (107 wickets) to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I history. He has taken 115 wickets in 91 matches so far.

India will be eyeing a second T20 World Cup title when they kickstart their campaign on Sunday in a rematch of the 2007 final, where the MS Dhoni-led Indian team defeated Pakistan by five runs in a dramatic finish.