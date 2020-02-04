e-paper
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final: Divyansh Saxena pulls off stunner, silences crowd with celebration - Watch

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final: Divyansh Saxena pulls off stunner, silences crowd with celebration - Watch

Mohammad Haris was looking quite dangerous as he took the India bowlers to task a couple of times but a brilliant catch by Divyansh Saxena spelt his end of his time at the crease.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Divyansh Saxena.
A file photo of Divyansh Saxena.
         

There are no shortage of moments when India and Pakistan face each in a cricket field and the U19 World Cup semifinal encounter on Tuesday was not different. Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris was looking quite dangerous as he took the India bowlers to task a couple of times but a brilliant catch by Divyansh Saxena spelt his end of his time at the crease. It was a flighted delivery from Atharva Ankolekar and Haris slog swept it towards the fine leg boundary. It was quite far from Saxena who was fielding at that position but the youngster pulled off a full dive to complete the catch brilliantly and hand India a crucial breakthrough at that juncture of the match.

Earlier, left arm pacer Sushant Mishra troubled the Pakistan batsmen with his short pitched length and ended up hitting Haider Ali on his left shoulder in the fourth over of the innings. Ali had nowhere to hide as the ball came exploding onto his body, he did look to duck but the pace and skid off the deck was just too good.

The Indian paceman immediately went across and asked Haider if he was okay. The Pakistan physio was out in the park for a bit before Haider regained his fitness. Sushant’s gesture is now winning the internet as fans are lauding him for showing good sportsman spirit.

 

Pakistan were off to a tottering start as Sushant dismissed Mohammad Huraira and Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Fahad Munir to hand them two early setbacks. However, Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali steadied the innings and both of them slammed half centuries to put Pakistan in a comfortable situation. India did not lose heart and three quick wickets meant that the game was poised brilliantly in the middle overs.

Pakistan and India have played 9 times in the U19 World Cup before this, with Pakistan holding a narrow edge over the Indians, having won 5 times. Pakistan beat India in the 2006 final.

