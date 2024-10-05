India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK T20 WC match online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have put themselves in a tricky position in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after losing their opening match against New Zealand on Friday. It was a dismal performance from the Women in Blue, as they failed to match New Zealand's intensity and were outclassed in all three departments. The star-studded Indian batters crumbled under pressure while chasing a 161-run target in Dubai and were bundled out for just 102. Rosemary Mair trapped India captain Harmanpreet Kaur inside the power play in a scene-stealing 4-19. Mair claimed the last two wickets off successive balls, and fast bowler Lea Tahuhu chipped in with 3-15 to help bundle out India with an over to spare. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.(T20 World Cup)

After a shaky start to the campaign, they now have to win every match in the group stage to qualify for the next round and arch-rivals Pakistan will pose as the next hurdle for them on Sunday.

Pakistan don't have a good record playing against India but they are riding high on confidence after a winning start to their campaign against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. They have beaten India just thrice in the past, and Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will keep that number in mind and try to stamp their authority over them once again.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India women vs Pakistan women's T20 World Cup match.

When will the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Sunday (October 6). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.