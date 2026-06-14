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    India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

    IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Here are all the live streaming, telecast and squad details for the match between India and Pakistan. 

    Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 1:37 PM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
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    The wait is over for Team India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On paper, it appears to be a done deal. India start as overwhelming favourites considering their recent form and head-to-head record, but the T20 format narrows the gap between the two teams, and anyone can beat anyone on their day. The Women in Blue also have a few gaps to address, and the 50-over World Champions hope to start the tournament on a strong, comprehensive note.

    India will take on Pakistan on Sunday. (PTI)
    India will take on Pakistan on Sunday. (PTI)

    Recently, India lost the T20I bilateral series against England and then lost the warm-up match against the same opponent ahead of the World Cup. Smriti Mandhana's form is also a cause of great concern, and the vice-captain would hope to set the tone for the team in its opening match of the tournament.

    Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur refuses to be drawn into handshake controversy ahead of Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match

    Ahead of the match against Pakistan, India captain Harmanpreet exuded confidence, saying her team is focused on the job at hand and is not listening to the noise outside.

    “We are all very excited, it’s a very big tournament for all of us, and we’re all looking forward to it. Everyone is very excited for the first game, because the first game is always important and, it’s often said that the first game sets the tone, and I think we all are looking forward to the first game,” Harmanpreet told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

    “Everyone is fit and fine, confident for tomorrow’s game,” she added.

    Squads:

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma

    Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab

    Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan:

    When will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played?

    The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14. The contest will begin at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

    Where will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played?

    The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

    Which channels will telecast the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan?

    The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

    Where will live streaming of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be available?

    The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

    • HT Sports Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Sports Desk

      At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

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