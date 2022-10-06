India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming : When and where to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

India take on South Africa in the first One-day International(ODI) on Thursday. The men in blue will play without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and other key players as they are headed to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup. In their absence, opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the second string Team India.

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has already announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against the visitors. Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar are two new players who have been added to the squad and might get the opportunity to debut for India in the series. The squad also includes Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar who will be going to Australia as standby players after the series.

In the absence of key players, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan are some of the known faces who will be spearheading India's batting against the Proteas bowlers. In the bowling, Avesh Khan who had pulled out of the Asia Cup last month due to viral illness, has being called into the side. Seasoned campaigners Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj are also a part of the series and will have the opportunity to cement their places with a good show.

Men in Blue will rely on Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed, for spin bowling options in the series. Yadav, who usually doesn't get a place in the playing XI when the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are around, might get the opportunity to showcase his skills in the first match alongside Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, South Africa are expected to play with their full strength squad in the match. The hosts will have a huge task cut for them if they want to get the better of the visitors.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, October 06, 2022.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st ODI start?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network..

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

The match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

