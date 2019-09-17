India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online Streaming

cricket

Sep 17, 2019

With the first match being washed out, both India and South Africa will hope that the rain gods stay away from Mohali when the two teams meet each at the IS Bindra Stadium for the second T20I on Wednesday. The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

Virat Kohli & Co would be brimming with confidence following their superb show against the West Indies. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two teams. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock will be hoping to lift the morale of the Proteas, which would be on the floor following their dismal performance in England in the World Cup.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Wednesday (September 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

Sep 17, 2019