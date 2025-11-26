India vs South Africa Day 5 LIVE Score: Day of reckoning arrives as series whitewash looms over Gautam Gambhir and co.

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: KL Rahul walks off late on Day 4 after being bowled by Simon Harmer.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: India simply haven't come to play at all for the duration of this Test series. They played right into the hands of South Africa's attritional, death-by-a-thousand-cuts style of play. The opening loss in Kolkata, where India failed to chase down 124 after a combination of various factors, the second Test in Guwahati has seen the Proteas calmly and methodically play for time and with the knowledge that all the pressure to find a result is on the Indian team's shoulders. After four days which have seen South Africa grind India into the ground with consistently good Test cricket and India's lapses of judgement and focus, Day 5 is here, and the equation is very simple. India are 522 runs away from the Proteas, and you have to believe the chase is off the cards in a fourth innings that would require them to score at more than 6 runs an over for the entirety of the day with 2 wickets already down. For a team that failed to chase down 124 ten days ago, this shouldn't even be a pipe dream. For India, it is simply about playing for time, trying to rescue something from this series. Take a draw, take a couple of WTC points, and then begin the introspection during the long wait for India's next scheduled Test cricket. It is a different story for South Africa. A team that prides itself on touring well and has the WTC title to show for it, this is a chance to keep that momentum rolling with a momentous victory. Temba Bavuma and team have been incredibly impressive, and only 8 wickets separate them from a 2-0 whitewash that would not flatter them at all. They have dominated this series for the vast majority of the days played, and you would back them to put away an Indian team that is low on confidence and on preparation. There is only one way this match is going to go, but the Indian batters need to find something deep within them to hold off the Proteas.

