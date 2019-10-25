India vs South Africa: ‘Back to the drawing board’ - Kagiso Rabada sends out classy message before heading home

cricket

South Africa fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada sent out a classy message before leaving for his home country following the conclusion of Test series against India earlier this week. The Proteas suffered heavy defeats in all three encounters to lose the series 3-0. Rabada didn’t have the best of series according to his own high standards as he could scalp just seven wickets. In his final message before heading home, the speedster lauded Indian team for their performance and also wrote it is time for him to ‘get back to the drawing board’.

Rabada’s post read: “India tour comes to an end. They were by far the better team, hats off to them. Back to the drawing board. New challenges await...”

India tour comes to an end. They were by far the better team, hats off to them. Back to the drawing board ✏️ New challenges await... 💎 pic.twitter.com/xslq5DXSXa — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 24, 2019

India registered their maiden series clean sweep against South Africa on Tuesday as they picked defeated the Proteas by an innings and 203 runs in Ranchi. With the win, India continue their perfect record, winning five matches in five games so far.

The Kohli-led side is the only team to cross the 200-run mark in the table with the emphatic victory. With three matches in the series, every game was worth 40 points, and India’s total tally goes to 240 points in five games. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are tied on points, at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, with 60 points each. It means India have a lead of 180 points over the 2nd best team in the table, as of now.

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

