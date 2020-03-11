India vs South Africa: Big challenge for Virat Kohli headlines top three player battles

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:24 IST

After the drubbing they received in New Zealand, India are back home, but they will be on their toes against South Africa, especially because of the cool and wet weather in Dharamsala. While Kohli’s troops copped a thrashing at the hands of New Zealand, South Africa were ruthless against Australia as they bagged the series 3-0.

The upcoming series will all boil down to different players taking up responsibility and making their presence felt and here in this article, we take a look at the three-player battles which could define the result of the match.

Lungi Ngidi vs Virat Kohli

With 27 wickets in 14 matches, Ngidi is South Africa’s most successful bowler in ODIs since 2019. His performance this year has been prolific, picking up 12 wickets in 4 matches. He was brilliant in the series against England and Australia and will be a threat for the Indian team.

Team India captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable series in New Zealand and he will be keen to hit back and find his mojo. However, in Ngidi, he will have a tough proposition and this battle will have a telling impact on the contest.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

The South African captain loves the Indian bowling attack and boasts of a mighty impressive record against them. He also averages over 63 in away ODIs against India and will be keen to lead from the front with the bat.

He will be up against Jasprit Bumrah, who did not have a good series in New Zealand in the limited-overs format, but hit his stride in the second Test match. A firing Bumrah at the top of the order is critical to India’s causes and this contest will be important as far as the result of the match is concerned.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Faf du Plesssis

The battle in the middle order will be extremely important for both the sides and it will be fought between Yuzvendra Chahal and Faf du Plessis. Chahal has taken 20 wickets against South Africa in seven matches and this is the most for him against any opposition.

Faf, on the other hand, will be keen to drive home his importance to the side and he has the backing of captain Quinton de Kock. “Faf plays big role for us from a leadership point of view. He’s here to help out a lot of the younger guys in the team, and he still adds a lot of value to us and he also knows he has lot of value to give to this team,” De Kock told reporters ahead of the match.