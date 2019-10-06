e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

India vs South Africa: Five-star Shami poses with broken stump after winning first Test

Shami took the wickets of Temba Bavuma, skipper Faf du Plessis and first innings centurion Quinton de Kock to rattle the Proteas and take India closer to victory.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Visakhapatnam
Mohammed Shami holds a stump broken by him after win over South Africa in the Test match.
Mohammed Shami holds a stump broken by him after win over South Africa in the Test match. (PTI)
         

Speedster Mohammed Shami swooped down upon the South African batsmen on Day 5 of the first Test at the ACA-VDCA stadium here on Sunday, snaring five wickets as India dismissed the Proteas for 191 in the second innings to win the match by 203 runs.

Shami took the wickets of Temba Bavuma, skipper Faf du Plessis and first innings centurion Quinton de Kock to rattle the Proteas and take India closer to victory. The South African lower order provided some resistance led by Dane Piedt, who scored a gritty 56 off 107 balls. However, it was Shami who again provided the crucial breakthrough.

 

READ | Virat Kohli hails ‘outstanding’ Rohit Sharma after Vizag win

Piedt and Senuran Muthuswamy put up 91 runs for the ninth wicket before Shami was brought back into the attack after a brief gap. He struck with his first ball with Piedt looking to drive a fullish delivery but instead chopping it on to the stumps.

One of the stumps was broken and the BCCI put up an image of Shami posing with it at the end of the day’s proceedings on their Instagram page.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:20 IST

