India vs South Africa full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

After getting the better of West Indies in their own backyard, Team India will look for similar level of performance against South Africa in the forthcoming blockbuster series at home. The Proteas will be eager to make amends following a dismal show at the World Cup while Virat Kohli’s troops will hopeful of continuing the form that saw them win the T20I, ODI and Test series in the Caribbean recently.

Faf du Plessis has not been included in the squad for the three-match T20I series but remains in charge of the Test side. Rassie van der Dussen will serve as de Kock’s deputy in the series while Bavuma has been named as vice-captain of the Test side. The T20I squad reached Indian shores on Saturday ahead of the series.

The two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests in India. The first T20I is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala followed by Mohali and Bengaluru . That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

IND vs SA T20I schedule

Dharamsala T20I: September 15, 7 PM IST

Mohali T20I: September 18, 7 PM IST

Bengaluru T20I: September 22, 7 PM IST

India T20I Squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa T20I Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

IND vs SA Test schedule

Visakhapatnam Test: October 2-6, 9:30 AM IST

Pune Test: October 10-14, 9:30 AM IST

Ranchi Test: October 19-23, 9:30 AM IST

India Test Squad

To be announced

South Africa Test Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

