India vs South Africa: ‘Going be a tough series’ - Former SA all-rounder feels beating India in India is an ‘impossible task’

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:54 IST

Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel believes it is going to be a tough series for Proteas when they take on India in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting Thursday. The two teams are scheduled to play matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata respectively and Morkel feels South African players will have their work cut out as beating India in India almost an impossible task.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on verge of joining Sachin Tendulkar in ODI elite list

The Proteas are coming into the series on back of a resounding 3-0 whitewash of Australia in ODIs, however, Morkel still remains unsure of their chances against Virat Kohli and his troops.

“It was sort of a mixed summer before the new coaching staff took over,” Morkel was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “Obviously, they had a fantastic win against Australia in the ODI series, after losing the T20 series badly. So, I’m unsure.”

“Even if a team is in top form, beating India in India is almost an impossible task. It’s going be a tough series for them, but I do expect them to at least compete. India will win it 2-1, but South Africa should compete, especially now that they have the confidence after the series against Australia,” he added.

Also Read: Six 4s, Three 6s - Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - Watch

Hardik Pandya’s eagerly-awaited international comeback adds a lot of context to India’s campaign against South Africa where the hosts would be aiming to put the ‘New Zealand Nightmare’ behind them.

Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester and his last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri has spoken openly about ODIs being least of priority in a World T20 year. But his men can ill-afford to lose another series against an inexperienced South African side which is buoyed after crushing Australia in their own den.

Also Read: ‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field

Especially having lost five international games (two Tests included) on trot, the Indian skipper, enduring one of his rarest of rare bad patches in last six years will be keen to buck the trend.

((With PTI Inputs))