India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Confident hosts look to clinch series

Live score and updates: After a dominating performance in the second T20I in Mohali, the action now shifts to Bengaluru for the third T20I and the Indian team look to be overwhelming favourites to clinch the series. However, South Africa have match-winners in their side and it is a matter of their senior players standing up and being counted. Also, it will be a test of Quinton de Kock’s captaincy.

Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I here -

15:51 hrs IST Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma will renew his battle with skipper Virat Kohli for the top spot in highest run getters’ in T20Is. Rohit is eight runs away from regaining his pole position in the list of most number of runs scored in international T20 cricket. Kohli surpassed Rohit during the second T20 international when he smashed an unbeaten 72 as India took a 1-0 lead in the series by registering a facile seven-wicket victory in Mohali.





15:34 hrs IST Pant under pressure . “I cannot believe that there is so much talk around a guy who has two Test hundreds away from India and who can play impactful innings. T20 can sometimes get you into trouble because you have to play shots and the ball was there to be hit, only the execution was not probably to what he would have liked,” Ajit Agarkar said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.





15:23 hrs IST South Africa camp looks confident “It is going to be a completely different game to Mohali - where it was a big field and a slower pitch. Over here, there is a higher boundary percentage and it’s a whole new challenge for us.”





15:09 hrs IST Weather a concern The weather predictions show that thunderstorm and rain is likely in Bengaluru throughout the day, because of which the match may get curtailed. Also, the forecast is such that we could see a stop-start match.



