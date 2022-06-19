India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch live coverage online and on TV

India came storming back to level the T20I series against South Africa at 2-2 with a huge margin of victory at Rajkot on Friday, winning by 82 runs. After a slow start to the series, the Rishabh Pant-led side has shown remarkable fortitude and ability to win by large margins in low-scoring contests in the third and fourth games.

Meanwhile, the South Africans will hope they can regain the form of the first two matches, with their middle order in desperate need of clicking to earn an overseas series win. However, with captain Temba Bavuma appearing to be injured and having retired hurt in the previous innings, it might be a tall order.

India will look to continue that momentum and complete a turnaround in Bangalore, where the small stadium and good pitch famous for its high-scoring matches could result in fireworks on Sunday evening.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs South Africa 5th T20I:

Where is the 5th T20I between India and South Africa being played?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When does the 5th T20I between India and South Africa start?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday (June 19). The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I between India and South Africa?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to catch the live streaming of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

