India vs South Africa: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:32 IST

The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic. The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it’s unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

“The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry’s advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it,” a BCCI source said.

Earlier, Sports Ministry had made it very clear to the BCCI along with other national federations that any event that has to be held amid the coronavirus outbreak will have to be behind closed doors. Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya made it clear that if a sports event is unavoidable and has to be organised, it should be done ensuring there is no public gathering.

“All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to adhere to the guidelines and advisory issued by the ministry of health and public welfare. We have also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event has to be organised, it should be done without gathering of people.

“It is the state government who has to manage the crowd and who have the power under the epidemic diseases act (Epidemic Act of 1897). If it is unavoidable and it has to be organised, then they should do it without collecting the crowd,” he pointed.