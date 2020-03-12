India vs South Africa: Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out

cricket

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:10 IST

Fans expressed their displeasure after the first ODI between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain on Thursday. It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesques stadium because of inclement weather. Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

This angered fans, who couldn’t witness a single ball being bowled in the first ODI of the three-match series. They took to social media to let their feeling known after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) notified about the cancelled clash.

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to rains.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Oc5iO6q9dj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

Cricket nahi to Swimming competition hi rakh lete — Aparna 🌼 (@AppeFizzz) March 12, 2020

Forecast dekhke pata chalra ta, 90% chances😂

Kudos to your brains😂 — Eshita Sharma🖤 (@eshita2428) March 12, 2020

Yeh to 1-2 mahine pehle se hi pata tha washout hoga ..

Koi BCCI walo ko samjhao yeh Dharamshala hai yaha 30% rain chance ho to bhi match nahi hota aaj to 90+% tha 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Pahari Choru ❁ 🇮🇳 (@Kanav_mahajan1) March 12, 2020

Weather to BCCI everytime when they Select Dharamsala for a Match...#INDvSA#Dharamsala pic.twitter.com/BwRqkeEVCK — Neel 🇮🇳 (@Iam_neel) March 12, 2020

The first ODI of the was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans and organisers had offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium in an attempt to appease the rain gods.

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams’ practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area. If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match.

It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start. It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staff into action.

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action. But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.

((With PTI Inputs))