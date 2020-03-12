e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa: Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out

India vs South Africa: Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out

IND vs SA: It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesques stadium because of inclement weather. Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
General view of fans wearing rain macs inside the stadium.
General view of fans wearing rain macs inside the stadium.(REUTERS)
         

Fans expressed their displeasure after the first ODI between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain on Thursday. It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesques stadium because of inclement weather. Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

Also Read: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors

This angered fans, who couldn’t witness a single ball being bowled in the first ODI of the three-match series. They took to social media to let their feeling known after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) notified about the cancelled clash.  

 

 

 

 

 

The first ODI of the was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Brian Lara picks three favourites to win T20 World Cup

Fans and organisers had offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium in an attempt to appease the rain gods.

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams’ practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area. If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match.

It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start. It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staff into action.

Also Read: ‘Was a chubby little fella’: Pietersen reveals interesting Kohli anecdote

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action. But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.

((With PTI Inputs))

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
INDvSA 1st ODI: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
