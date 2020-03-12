e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa: Rain washes out first ODI in Dharamsala

India vs South Africa: Rain washes out first ODI in Dharamsala

IND vs SA 1st ODI: The first ODI of the three-match series was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dharamsala
Cricket - India v South Africa - First ODI - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - March 12, 2020 General view inside the stadium as the pitch is covered during the rain delay to the start of the match
Cricket - India v South Africa - First ODI - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - March 12, 2020 General view inside the stadium as the pitch is covered during the rain delay to the start of the match(REUTERS)
         

The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain here.It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather.

Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

The first ODI of the three-match series was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans and organisers had offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium in an attempt to appease the rain gods.

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams’ practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match.

It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start. It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staff into action.

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action.

But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.

The cut-off time for a 20-over game was 6.30pm (IST) but the on-field umpires made their final inspection and decided to abandon the match much before that.

The novel coronavirus outbreak and adverse weather conditions affected ticket sales as well.

The second ODI of the series will be played in Lucknow on March 15 while the third and final match will be in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on March 18.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
INDvSA 1st ODI: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
INDvSA 1st ODI: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news