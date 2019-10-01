India vs South Africa: Proteas bank on impressive Asia track record against Virat Kohli and Co

cricket

India start the Test series against South Africa as overwhelming favourites, given their recent run of form in home conditions. Given the fact that Kohli led his team to a 3-0 win over the Proteas in 2015, the then number 1 Test side, it is not difficult to believe that the hosts will do an encore. But Faf du Plessis would like to believe otherwise and he has strong reasons to do so. South Africa, apart from the last series, has always been tough travellers, even winning a series in India in 2000, at a time when beating India at home was almost next to impossible.

They drew successive series thereafter banking on the all-round prowess of a team that included superstars like Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and others. But this is a new South African side, sans any superstars, going through a phase of transition. Skipper du Plessis would hope that his young bunch takes inspiration from their past record and give Virat Kohli’s numero uno side a run for their money.

The Proteas in fact have the best win rate in India for any visiting team, having played 10 or more Tests on Indian soil. With 5 wins from 16 matches, South Africa have a win rate of 31.25 percent.

Not just India, the Proteas have had a good record in Asia overall. Their win rate of above 32 is better than even India in Asian conditions.

Whiel South Africa does lack firepower they still have a lot of impact players, who can change the tide in a match. In Keshav Maharaj the visitors have a quality spinner, while likes of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are world class fast bowlers. The batting looks a little weak with Faf du Plessis being the sole experienced, but the new kids on the block will try and take the fight to India.

