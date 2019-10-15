India vs South Africa: Shoaib Akhtar passes verdict on Virat Kohli’s captaincy, makes a bold prediction

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:18 IST

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hailed Virat Kohli as the best captain in the world currently and believes that he has learnt from his mistakes after India were ousted from the ICC World Cup. “I had said earlier that Virat Kohli is going to become a good captain after the World Cup 2019 because he is learning from his mistakes. He has figured out how to sort out the batting order. He is the best captain in the world at the moment, miles above the rest in current era. The thing I like about Virat Kohli is that he is a fearless captain. He ran all over South Africa,” Akhtar said in a Youtube video.

“Credit to India, congratulations to them for record 11 consecutive Test series wins at home. They have a fearless captain who is not worried about his personal runs. His attitude on the pitch was fantastic after scoring 254. He put his country ahead of him by declaring. That’s what really matters. That’s what I like about Virat Kohli,” he further added.

However, the former pacer was not as liberal while rating Faf du Plessis and said that the South African captain was poor right through the match as well as in the World Cup.

“Faf du Plessis, I feel is an average captain. His captaincy was average in the World Cup. He is batting at number 6 in India with Quinton de Kock at number 7. They have no good spinner in the team, how will you win against India? His tactics in the series have also failed in terms of bowling changes,” said Akhtar.

“Disappointed with the mediocrity of the captaincy and the deterioration of South African cricket which I got to witness through the captaincy. Pakistan are down, South Africa are down, West Indies are down and so is Bangladesh. Then who is going to play Test cricket? We need to save Test matches and bring more improvement in the format,” he added.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 12:15 IST