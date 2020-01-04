India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I statistical preview: Team India’s incredible record on the line

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 14:05 IST

Following a brief break, Team India will get back to business on the field as they lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting Sunday. Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will play host to first match of the series, followed by two clashes in Indore and Pune respectively. India are coming into this contest on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and they will be hopeful of similar level of performances against Sri Lanka. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold an impressive record against Sri Lanka and they will look to preserve that in the upcoming series.

Also Read: Virat Kohli one run away from massive T20I world record

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this contest -

1: Only 1 T20 match has been played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The only T20 match was played between India and Australia in 2017. India lost that match by 8 wickets.

0: India have never lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka. India have played 6 bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, won 5 and drawn 1.

5/0: India have won all their last 5 T20Is at home against Sri Lanka. Their last T20I defeat against Sri Lanka at home came in 2016 at Pune.

Also Read: WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer

4: L Sandakan is 4 wickets away from completing 50 T20 wickets.

11: India have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint most for India against an opponent along with Australia.

1: With 1 run more, Virat Kohli will surpass Rohit Sharma and become the leading run-getter in T20Is.

24: Virat Kohli is 24 runs away from completing 1,000 runs as captain in T20Is. He will become the 6th captain and 2nd Indian skipper to achieve this feat.

Also Read: No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati

31: Kohli will also complete 11,000 international runs as captain by scoring 31 runs more. He will become the 6th captain and 2nd Indian to feature in this list as well.

2 & 1: Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal need 2 and 1 more wicket respectively to go past India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is — Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wkts).

6: Isuru Udana is 6 wickets away from completing 150 wickets in T20s.

94.87 v 141.42: Avishka Fernando has the batting strike-rate of 94.87 in 10 T20Is while in T20s his strike-rate moves up to 141.42.

Also Read: 5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

52.25 & 8.25: Lasith Malinga has the worst average and economy against India as compared to other opponents in T20Is.

94.33: Virat Kohli has the batting average of 94.33 in T20Is against Sri Lanka — 3rd best by any batsman against a team with 250+ runs after Maxwell (140.50 vs SL) and McCullum (130.50 v IND).