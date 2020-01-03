India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli and Co look to continue impressive T20I streak against Sri Lanka

cricket

Following a brief break, Team India will get back to business on the field as they lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting Sunday. Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will play host to first match of the series, followed by two clashes in Indore and Pune respectively. This will be India’s first assignment of the season wherein they are scheduled to travel to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia. Not to forget the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

India are coming into this contest on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and they will be hopeful of similar level of performances against Sri Lanka. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold an impressive record against Sri Lanka and they will look to preserve that stat in the upcoming series.

India (won: 5; drawn: 1) have never lost a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka and that is bound to set the alarm bells ringing in the opposition camp. They are also on a five-match winning run against Sri Lanka with the visitors’ last T20I victory coming way back in 2016 (Pune).

Overall, India have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint most for them against all opponents faced in shortest format.

The hosts have a win rate of 68.75% against their Asian rivals and this is the third best victory% for any team against an opponent in T20Is (minimum 15 matches played).

Form and record both suggest that India will go into the series as overwhelming favourites, however, they cannot commit the mistake of taking Sri Lanka lightly as they will be led by star pacer Lasith Malinga. The speedster knows Indian conditions well and his experience will come in handy for the visitors, who are gunning for their first-ever bilateral series victory against India.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha