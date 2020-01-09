e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Kuldeep Yadav working on ‘changes batsmen can’t figure’

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Kuldeep Yadav working on ‘changes batsmen can’t figure’

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I at Pune on Friday, India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav reflected back on a tough 2019 and promised to bring changes in his bowling which batsmen won’t be able to figure.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Indore: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Oshada Fernando during the second T20 match, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Indore: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Oshada Fernando during the second T20 match, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.(PTI)
         

Admitting that 2019 was a “tough year” for him, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday said he has learnt from his mistakes and will try to plan better for the challenges this year.

In 2019, the 25-year-old Kuldeep’s India appearances were few and far apart and his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League was also lacklustre.

“It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better,” Kuldeep told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka at Pune.

“If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game.

“You play a lot of matches but at the same time, you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year,” the Chinaman elaborated.

So what will he do to get better? “I will definitely take the help of video analysts and speak to the bowling coach (Bharat Arun) in the nets, where we can figure out the strengths and weaknesses of various batsmen,” he said. “Now everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls – he is a chinaman, who has wrong-uns, flippers. So, I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsmen cannot figure out,” he added.

