India vs Sri Lanka live score and updates,1st T20I at Guwahati

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:02 IST

India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. This match will mark the beginning of India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. 4 cricketers - Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami - who were in India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series, are in India’s squad for the Sri Lanka three T20Is. As for Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga will look to lead from the front with senior pro Angelo Mathews for company.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Updates:

18:00 hrs: Toss in 30 minutes. There was a bit of rain in the day, but the weather appears to be clear right now.

17:35 hrs: Challenge for KL Rahul headlines top three player battles. Here in this article, we take a look at the 3 key player battles which might define the course of the match - READ

17:25 hrs: HT’s Dhiman Sarkar writes from Guwahati: Build on the culture that embraces the collective and maintain the standard that has made India a team worthy of emulating—that was Virat Kohli’s New Year message to his men on a sunny Saturday morning in the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Kohli spoke after head coach Ravi Shastri’s voice rang out at the empty ACA Stadium in Barsapara between whose stands you can peek at the brow of a hill. “From a very young age, we are always focused on what we did as individuals. Even when we came back from a game, we were invariably asked ‘what did you do’ rather than ‘did the team win?’” said Kohli, when asked about the team talk. - READ MORE

17:15 hrs: Virat Kohli gets a special gift before the start of the match. A fan made him a portrait - made up of old cell phones! WATCH VIDEO

16:47 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at Guwahati. There’s a lot to look forward in the first T20I of this new decade.Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah are set to return to the Indian squad after injury breaks. Dhawan missed the West Indies series while Bumrah has been out of action for about 4 months.