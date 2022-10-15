Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Final: Renuka bags three wickets as IND-W crush SL-W, 6 down in Sylhet
Live

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Final: Renuka bags three wickets as IND-W crush SL-W, 6 down in Sylhet

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 01:42 PM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: The Indian women's team will be aiming to clinch its seventh Asia Cup title when it faces Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament. The IND W vs SL W match will be played in Sylhet.

IND-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: India face Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.
IND-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: India face Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.(BCCI Women Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: Opting to bat, Sri Lanka Women are six wickets down vs India Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 final, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be eyeing its sixth Asia Cup title, and will be aiming at reclaiming the crown after India had faced a defeat to Bangladesh in the final of the previous edition in Bangladesh. In their semi-final match, India had registered a thumping victory over first-time semi-finalists Thailand, while Sri Lanka had beaten Pakistan by 1 run in a thrilling contest in Sylhet.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:42 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: One run

    A full delivery by Deepti and Ranasinghe taps it to deep cover for a single.

    SL-W: 19/6 (7.2)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! SIX DOWN! WHAT IS GOING ON HERE!

    A short delivery by Gayakwad and De Silva underedges it back on the ground and then to the stumps!

    De Silva b Gayakwad 6 (8)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:32 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: A WICKET MAIDEN OVER! SL-W 16/5 (6)

    A length delivery by Renuka and Ranasinghe fails to connect. Doesn't get stumped though!

    SL-W: 16/5 (6)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! RENUKA SINGH GETS HER THIRD!

    A pitched up delivery by Renuka and Dilhari fails to connect, It hits the stumps!

    Dilhari b Renuka 1 (6)

    SL-W are five down and Renuka gets her third! SUCH AN ONE-SIDED AFFAIR IN SYLHET!

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:27 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: FOUR!

    A length delivery by Gayakwad, outside off. De Silva cuts it past slip for a four!

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: SL-W ARE GETTING DESTROYED HERE! OUT!

    A TEAM HAT-TRICK!

    A full delivery by Renuka and Perera tries to hit it to cover but ends up sending to Mandhana for a easy catch!

    Perere c Mandhana b Renuka 0 (1)

    SL-W: 9/4 (3.5)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:23 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! RUN OUT!

    A length delivery by Renuka and to the stumps. Sanjeewani guides it to short midwicket and goes for a single. Pooja who was there, throws it over the stumps and Richa does the rest!

    Sanjeewani run out Pooja/Richa 2 (4)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! EDGED!

    A length delivery by Renuka, outside off. Harshitha edges it to the wicketkeeper for a catch!

    Harshitha c Richa b Renuka 1 (5)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: HUGE MIX-UP! RUN OUT!

    A length delivery by DEepti, and Athpaththu glances it towards short third and goes for a single. There is no communication and she has to go back but falls short of the crease!

    Athapaththu run out Renuka/Richa 6 (12)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:13 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: FOUR! BEHIND POINT!

    A length delivery by Renuka, around fifth. Athapaththu guides it behind point for a four!

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:09 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: One run

    A length delivery by Deepti, outside off. Athapaththu cuts it to deep point for a single.

    SL: 3/0 (1)

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: A run out referral!

    A full delivery by Deepti, wide. Athapathu cover drives it and goes for a single. There is a referral for run out as Deepti throws from the deep at the striker's end. But Sanjeewani made it! One run!

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: No run

    Deepti tosses it up, outside off. Athapaththu defends it. No run to begin with.

  • Oct 15, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: The action begins!

    Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani to open for Sri Lanka. Deepti Sharma to bowl the first over for India.

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Playing XIs

    India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat vs India.

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Squads

    India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Bahadur. 

    Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Madushika Methtananda, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi.

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Head-to-head

     

    Both sides have faced each other 22 times in T20I cricket with India coming out on top with 17 wins. Sri Lanka has bagged four wins and only one match has ended in no result.

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:09 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It's all to play for!

    Team India were champions for six times running since the Women's Asia Cup began in 2004; however, side had faced a defeat in the previous edition in 2018 at the hands of Bangladesh, and will be aiming to reclaim the title later today.

  • Oct 15, 2022 12:02 PM IST

    Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final! The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will be eyeing its seventh Asia Cup title in Sylhet, and will take on Sri Lanka, who are yet to lift the title so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's asia cup india women cricket team

'Going to Mankad someone next year': IPL youngster's fierce warning

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:11 PM IST

The Indian youngster said that he is going to run out a batter at the non-striker's end to trigger a “Twitter debate.”

Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Rajasthan Royals(IPL)

Live Women Asia Cup Final: Renuka bags three wickets as IND-W crush SL-W, 6 down

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 01:42 PM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: The Indian women's team will be aiming to clinch its seventh Asia Cup title when it faces Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament. The IND W vs SL W match will be played in Sylhet.

IND-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: India face Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.(BCCI Women Twitter)
IND-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score: India face Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final.(BCCI Women Twitter)

Finch's blunt verdict on running out non-striker after Starc-Buttler incident

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Australia captain Aaron Finch had a no-nonsense verdict on running out the non-striker after Mitchell Starc fired a warning to Jos Buttler for the same during the 3rd T20I of the series on Friday.

Aaron Finch; Starc warning Buttler(Cricket Australia/Twitter)
Aaron Finch; Starc warning Buttler(Cricket Australia/Twitter)

Watch: Ben Stokes reacts after Stuart Broad trolls him for near-comical run out

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 11:25 AM IST

The third T20I between England and Australia may have been washed out but it wasn't without its fair share of highlights.

Stokes thought he had been run out at the end of it all(Twitter)
Stokes thought he had been run out at the end of it all(Twitter)

Jos Buttler cites ‘history’ to pick overwhelming favourties for T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:50 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia will be hosting their first-ever T20 World Cup and Buttler believes that will be their biggest advantage as no other team will know conditions better than the Aaron Finch-led side.

England's captain Jos Buttler watches his shot(AP)
England's captain Jos Buttler watches his shot(AP)

'Logon ko Shoaib Malik kyun yaad aata hai?': Afridi's big remark on PAK veteran

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:17 AM IST

Shahid Afridi spoke about Shoaib Malik's absence from the T20 World Cup squad, a week before the side's scheduled start to the campaign against India.

Shoaib Malik (L) with Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
Shoaib Malik (L) with Shahid Afridi(Twitter)

Watch: Rohit's reaction to Babar's ‘ye bade hai mujhse’ remark floors everyone

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 10:15 AM IST

Rohit and Babar seemed like two friends who just happen to play cricket for different countries. They were all praise for each other throughout but the bond between India and Pakistan was explained beautifully by them when one journalist asked about the conversations they have during tournaments.

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam during all-captains' press conference ahead of T20 World Cup 2022
Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam during all-captains' press conference ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Watch: Presenter steps in after captains' awkward silence to runout query

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 09:12 AM IST

The presenter was forced to step in after a reporter asked a question about the dismissal during the pre-tournament press conference at the T20 World Cup 2022.

A still from the T20 World Cup press conference.(ICC)
A still from the T20 World Cup press conference.(ICC)

Watch: Staff's ‘your time is up’ remark sparks ‘Hooda’ reaction from Virat Kohli

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 08:10 AM IST

Virat Kohli trained hard in the nets at the WACA Stadium in Perth, before Team India left for Brisbane for the official warm-up matches of the T20 World Cup.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bats during a training session(AP)
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bats during a training session(AP)

Watch: ‘I’m not Deepti but...’ - Starc's words to Buttler sparks fiery exchange

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 12:18 PM IST

After the match, the broadcasters revealed what was said between the two players at that moments which turned out to be a fiery exchange.

Mitchell Starc’s warning to Jos Buttler leads to fiery exchange
Mitchell Starc’s warning to Jos Buttler leads to fiery exchange

BCCI official's ‘no one spoke a word against Ganguly’ bombshell amid rift report

cricket
Published on Oct 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST

There were reports that the members of the BCCI board meeting in New Delhi were unhappy with Ganguly's performance during his three-year tenure and rather slammed the veteran cricketer for his non-performance.

Sourav Ganguly&nbsp;(Getty)
Sourav Ganguly (Getty)

Rohit opens up on playing XI vs Pakistan, gives update on Shami's fitness

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 08:09 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam among 16 captains addressed the mega press conference on Saturday before the kick off of the tournament in Australia.

T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates
T20 World Cup 2022 Press Conference Live Updates

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar blows away Hyderabad with career-best T20 performance

cricket
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 07:51 AM IST

It was Arjun's career-best T20 show although his efforts went in vain as Goa lost by 37 runs against Hyderabad.

Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar

'When Prithvi Shaw bats the world watches'

cricket
Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:24 PM IST

Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar on the opener's brilliant 61-ball 134 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the 2nd unofficial ODI cricket match between India A and New Zealand A(PTI)
Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the 2nd unofficial ODI cricket match between India A and New Zealand A(PTI)

Ex-IND batter points out major concern for Team India as Shami replaces Bumrah

cricket
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 08:42 PM IST

A former India cricketer has shared his views after Mohammed Shami was drafted into India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Shami has replaced injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Shami has replaced injured pacer Bumrah for the T20 World Cup(AP)
Shami has replaced injured pacer Bumrah for the T20 World Cup(AP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out