India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Final: Renuka bags three wickets as IND-W crush SL-W, 6 down in Sylhet
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: The Indian women's team will be aiming to clinch its seventh Asia Cup title when it faces Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament. The IND W vs SL W match will be played in Sylhet.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: Opting to bat, Sri Lanka Women are six wickets down vs India Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 final, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be eyeing its sixth Asia Cup title, and will be aiming at reclaiming the crown after India had faced a defeat to Bangladesh in the final of the previous edition in Bangladesh. In their semi-final match, India had registered a thumping victory over first-time semi-finalists Thailand, while Sri Lanka had beaten Pakistan by 1 run in a thrilling contest in Sylhet.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 15, 2022 01:42 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: One run
A full delivery by Deepti and Ranasinghe taps it to deep cover for a single.
SL-W: 19/6 (7.2)
Oct 15, 2022 01:37 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! SIX DOWN! WHAT IS GOING ON HERE!
A short delivery by Gayakwad and De Silva underedges it back on the ground and then to the stumps!
De Silva b Gayakwad 6 (8)
Oct 15, 2022 01:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: A WICKET MAIDEN OVER! SL-W 16/5 (6)
A length delivery by Renuka and Ranasinghe fails to connect. Doesn't get stumped though!
SL-W: 16/5 (6)
Oct 15, 2022 01:30 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! RENUKA SINGH GETS HER THIRD!
A pitched up delivery by Renuka and Dilhari fails to connect, It hits the stumps!
Dilhari b Renuka 1 (6)
SL-W are five down and Renuka gets her third! SUCH AN ONE-SIDED AFFAIR IN SYLHET!
Oct 15, 2022 01:27 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: FOUR!
A length delivery by Gayakwad, outside off. De Silva cuts it past slip for a four!
Oct 15, 2022 01:25 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: SL-W ARE GETTING DESTROYED HERE! OUT!
A TEAM HAT-TRICK!
A full delivery by Renuka and Perera tries to hit it to cover but ends up sending to Mandhana for a easy catch!
Perere c Mandhana b Renuka 0 (1)
SL-W: 9/4 (3.5)
Oct 15, 2022 01:23 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! RUN OUT!
A length delivery by Renuka and to the stumps. Sanjeewani guides it to short midwicket and goes for a single. Pooja who was there, throws it over the stumps and Richa does the rest!
Sanjeewani run out Pooja/Richa 2 (4)
Oct 15, 2022 01:21 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: OUT! EDGED!
A length delivery by Renuka, outside off. Harshitha edges it to the wicketkeeper for a catch!
Harshitha c Richa b Renuka 1 (5)
Oct 15, 2022 01:16 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: HUGE MIX-UP! RUN OUT!
A length delivery by DEepti, and Athpaththu glances it towards short third and goes for a single. There is no communication and she has to go back but falls short of the crease!
Athapaththu run out Renuka/Richa 6 (12)
Oct 15, 2022 01:13 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: FOUR! BEHIND POINT!
A length delivery by Renuka, around fifth. Athapaththu guides it behind point for a four!
Oct 15, 2022 01:09 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: One run
A length delivery by Deepti, outside off. Athapaththu cuts it to deep point for a single.
SL: 3/0 (1)
Oct 15, 2022 01:08 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: A run out referral!
A full delivery by Deepti, wide. Athapathu cover drives it and goes for a single. There is a referral for run out as Deepti throws from the deep at the striker's end. But Sanjeewani made it! One run!
Oct 15, 2022 01:02 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: No run
Deepti tosses it up, outside off. Athapaththu defends it. No run to begin with.
Oct 15, 2022 01:01 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: The action begins!
Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani to open for Sri Lanka. Deepti Sharma to bowl the first over for India.
Oct 15, 2022 12:40 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
Oct 15, 2022 12:34 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat vs India.
Oct 15, 2022 12:31 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Squads
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Tania Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Bahadur.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Madushika Methtananda, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi.
Oct 15, 2022 12:22 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 22 times in T20I cricket with India coming out on top with 17 wins. Sri Lanka has bagged four wins and only one match has ended in no result.
Oct 15, 2022 12:09 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It's all to play for!
Team India were champions for six times running since the Women's Asia Cup began in 2004; however, side had faced a defeat in the previous edition in 2018 at the hands of Bangladesh, and will be aiming to reclaim the title later today.
Oct 15, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final! The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will be eyeing its seventh Asia Cup title in Sylhet, and will take on Sri Lanka, who are yet to lift the title so far.