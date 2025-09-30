India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND W vs SL W live on TV, online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will open their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 30, in Guwahati. The contest against Chamari Athapaththu's side presents India with an opportunity to hit the ground running and start the competition on a positive note. India are the standout favourites for the contest against the Islanders. Ahead of the game, India played two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand, winning one and losing one. India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup opener on Tuesday. (PTI)

India also recently played a three-match ODI series against Australia, led by Alyssa Healy. The hosts might have lost the series, but they gave Australia a real run for their money with Smriti Mandhana emerging as the standout performer with the bat.

India are yet to win the World Cup and the 2025 edition is the best chance for the side to end their trophy drought and mark a watershed moment for women's sport in the country.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 opening match between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, September 30, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.