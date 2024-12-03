India vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs UAE match on TV, online

Mohammad Amaan-led Team India will square off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group A fixture of the U19 Asia Cup on Wednesday, December 4. It is a must-win fixture for both teams if they want to progress ahead to the semi-finals. After suffering a 43-run loss against Pakistan in their opening match, India bounced back in style to defeat Japan by 211 runs. India''s Samarth Nagaraj, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan. AP/PTI(AP11_30_2024_000149A)(AP)

Skipper Mohammad Amaan led from the front as he played an unbeaten knock of 122 to help India post 339/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Japan was then restricted to 128/8 after a disciplined bowling performance by India.

India is currently in the third spot in the points table, behind Pakistan and UAE. A win against UAE will be enough for Mohammad Aman and Co to make their way into the knockout stage.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

UAE: Aayan Khan (c), Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Abdullah Tarique, Aliasgar Shums, Ethan D’Souza, Fasiur Rahman, Harsh Desai, Karan Dhiman, Muddit Agarwal, Noorullah Ayoubi, Rachit Ghosh, Rayan Khan, Uddish Suri and Yayin Kiran.

Here are the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Wednesday, December 4.

Where will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.