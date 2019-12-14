India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI: Bowling combination key for hosts

cricket

After a thrilling T20I series win over West Indies, India will take on West Indies in the first ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. The hosts had to make two changes to the original squad - with injured Shikhar Dhawan being replaced by Mayank Agarwal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar making way for Shardul Thakur. The two sudden changes means Kohli will have to tread cautiously when making team selections for the first ODI, since certain plans have to be altered.

It will be interesting to see if India go ahead with the combination of three pacers and two spinners or two pacers and three seamers. Here is our predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has perhaps been India’s finest batsman this year in 50-overs cricket. He is guaranteed to make a spot in the team.

KL Rahul: After a spectacular performances in the T20Is, India will go with KL Rahul over Mayank Agarwal. If Rahul performs in the 50-overs format, the pressure will mount on Shikhar Dhawan, who has been out of form for some time now.

Virat Kohli: If there has been one player closer to Rohit Sharma for India in 50-overs cricket this year, it is none other than skipper Virat Kohli. He was in ruthless form in the T20Is, and will hope to do more of the same in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been viewed as India’s long-term solution to the no. 4 conundrum. He failed to make the most of the opportunities in T20Is, but will hope to make up for it in the ODIs.

Kedar Jadhav: In Kedar Jadhav, India get a player who can slog a few sixes out of the park in the final few overs, has all the credentials for being a fantastic chaser, and can pick up a few wickets as a part-time bowler. He will be preferred over Manish Pandey, at least for the first ODI.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been out of form for the longest of time. But this experiment is likely to continue at least till this series. The youngster has a lot to prove.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has filled the role of allrounder Hardik Pandya perfectly, as he manages to take wickets, slog a few boundaries, and is an excellent fielder.

Deepak Chahar: After an insipid show with the ball in the T20Is, Deepak Chahar will look to make a mark in the ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav might get hit for a few sixes, but he can be an excellent wicket-taking option on turning Chennai pitch.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been in excellent form over the past couple of years. In Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence, he will be the key bowler for India.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping that he gets to pair up in the middle overs with Kuldeep Yadav, as the duo can do maximum damage when bowling in tandem.