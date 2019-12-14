e-paper
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur confirmed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement for ODI series

This is the second change to the original squad announced by the selectors after Shikhar Dhawan was replaced by Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal.

PTI
File image of Shardul Thakur
File image of Shardul Thakur(Getty Images)
         

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur has been named as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning here on Sunday. A BCCI press release on Saturday said the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar for the upcoming Paytm ODI series against West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced, the release said.

ALSO READ: Runs, average, centuries - How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies

A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly, the release added.

The Uttar Pradesh swing bowler who made his comeback recently after being sidelined due to a hamstring injury and side-strain, has suffered a setback only three matches into his return.

This is the second change to the original squad announced by the selectors after Shikhar Dhawan was replaced by Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal.

Thakur had featured in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Baroda in Vadodara, which concluded on Thursday.

Revised India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

