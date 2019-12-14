‘MS Dhoni will be there at World T20’: Dwayne Bravo

cricket

Seasoned West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who announced that he coming out of retirement and made himself available for the Windies T20I side, believes former India captain MS Dhoni will be present at the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year.

Bravo, who plays under Dhoni in the IPL, has said that the wicket-keeper batsman never allows external factors to influence his game and hence, always remains in the present. “Dhoni has never retired. So I think he will be there at the World T20. MS has never let things outside cricket influence him and he has taught us the same and told us to never panic and trust our abilities,” Bravo told The Times of India.

Dhoni has been on a break ever since India was knocked out of the World Cup after they were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final. There have been plenty of speculations over his future and over his future plans.

Bravo also said that he wants to help the West Indies side get back to its best under the leadership of Kieron Pollard and is now looking forward to being part of the team in the future.

“I feel good physically and I still have a lot to offer. I had retired because of off-field politics. But there is a change of leadership both on and off the field. So I felt that it is a good time to come back,” the all-rounder said.

“This is a very talented, vibrant and young side. If the talent of these youngsters can be managed properly and seniors like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and I can return to the squad, we can be world-beaters again,” he further added.