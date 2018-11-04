India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

With a stand-in captain in Rohit Sharma and without two of their biggest stars, India go into this T20 series against the world champions with an eye on the 50-over World Cup next year. If that seems a little confusing — after all, you don’t get ready to perform in the opera by singing rap — it also shows how international 20-over cricket still tends to be shoehorned into bilateral engagements.

Maybe that is why the Eden Gardens, which hosts the first of the three India-West Indies games, hasn’t held a T20 International since Carlos Brathwaite, now leading the Caribbeans in the shortest format, smote Ben Stokes for four successive sixes and made them World T20 champions in 2016. Between then and now, Eden has hosted two Tests and two one-day internationals.

When is the 1st T20I between India and West Indies?

1st T20I between India and West Indies will be played on November 4, 2018.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

What time does the 1st T20I between India and West Indies begin?

The 5th ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 10:00 IST