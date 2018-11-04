India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Statistical highlights of Indian innings

Dinesh Karthik anchored a tricky chase with a measured unbeaten 31 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first Twenty20 International to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Sunday.

Having restricted West Indies to a below-par 109-8, India suffered a top order collapse of their own but Karthik stayed put to guide the hosts home with 13 balls to spare at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached during the Windies innings -

- This was Rohit Sharma’s (6) single digit score in the last five innings and his first against Windies in his last six. Rohit remains three runs away from completing 600 runs at home.

- This was Shikhar Dhawan’s (3) third single digit score in T20Is. Dhawan remains 20 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is

- India becomes the 6th country to cross 15000 run mark T20Is after Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 23:55 IST